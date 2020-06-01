Anything but May in May 2020

What a rollercoaster ride May 2020 ended up being across Syracuse and Central New York!

Through the first 14 days of the month we were on pace for the coldest May on record with more of a late winter/early spring flavor rather than mid-spring weather during the first two weeks of the month! Four days had snow at least in the air and one of those days we had measurable snow in Syracuse for only the 14th time in recorded history in Syracuse on May 9th! Not only was Saturday, May 9th a historic in regards to snow, but for only the 6th time in history the high temperature in Syracuse never got out of the 30s!

Lastly, on May 9th a record low from 1966 was also tied when the low dipped down to 30°.

The average temperature for the first two weeks of the month ended up a measly 45.7° some 9+ degrees below average by days end on the 14th and over 2 degrees below the coldest May to that point! However, if you compared apples to apples through the first 15 days of May 1917, the coldest May on record, the average temperature that year was 43.9°, while May 2020 temperature was at 47.2° halfway through the month. Crazy to think how cold it was back in May 1917!

Now on to warmer thoughts for the most part…

The majority of the last 17 days of the month consisted of mainly summery weather, including the second warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of May! That’s right, the record high of 93° this past Tuesday, May 26th was the second hottest temperature felt in May in Syracuse!

The average temperature for the last 17 days of the month ended up being…Quite the contrast to the first part of the month to say the least! Why such a drastic change? You can thank the Greenland Block breaking down and being replaced more often than not by a big ridge of high pressure set up off the East Coast.

Of course, the end of the month went out on an unseasonably chilly note, but the overall average temperature didn’t end up being too far from “normal”!

In the end the month of May 2020 will not be remembered as normal by any means but in the world of math/weather when you average out two almost equally polar opposite stretches it all comes out in the wash. Yup, only a little under a degree below average temperature wise for the month and precipitation ended up near normal too, including the unusual, but not unheard of 3 tenths of an inch of snow.

We shall see what the summer months have in store for CNY…Will the rollercoaster ride continue??