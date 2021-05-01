APRIL 2021 WEATHER: A little bit of everything to recap…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The month of April is behind us now, what do you remember most about the weather?

Could it be the snow?

After the Spring Equinox, most people are done with the snow, but Syracuse climatology says otherwise.

Syracuse averages 3.8” of snow in April. Lake effect snow towards the end of the month brought our 2021 April snow total above that. Snow measured at the Syracuse Airport totaled 4.3″.

This is far from the snowiest of Aprils though. We would’ve needed a foot or more to be in the top five snowiest Aprils on record.

YEAR SNOW TOTAL (IN INCHES) 1983 16.4 1982 13.0 1993 12.2 2013 12.2 1975 12.0 1938 11.2 1901 11.2

How about the warmth?

Central New York definitely felt some early summer-like warmth. Syracuse recorded two 80-degree days in the first two weeks of April. This boosted spring blooms about 2-3 weeks early.

Both our average highs and lows were warm, this helped make our average temperature for the month about 2° above normal. Relative to the other 100+ years on record, this lands in the middle of the pack.

Was it the lack of rain?

The first ten days of the month were dry. The middle and the end were where we got some needed precipitation across the area. While we are still in need of more, our April precipitation total wasn’t alarmingly far off from normal.

April 2020 vs. April 2021:

Comparing this April to last, it was warmer and drier. Interestingly, the snowfall was very similar.

APRIL 2020 APRIL 2021 PRECIPITATION 3.59” (+0.40) 2.52” (-0.67) SNOW 4.1” (+0.3) 4.3” (+0.5) AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 44.4° (-2.5) 49.2° (+2.3)

April 2020 is the only month in the past 16 that has been so far below average. The last 13 of 16 months (since January 2020) have been above average. The average temperature of the past 16 months is 2.9° above normal.