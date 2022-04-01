SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to April CNY! Unfortunately, the warmth we felt to round out March is jus a memory. Instead, we have some flakes to deal with at times to kick off the new month and that isn’t an April Fools’.

TODAY (APRIL FOOLS’ DAY):

Apparently, the joke is on us on April Fools’ Day compliments of Mother Nature.

Its colder Friday with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain to start the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most as temperatures are above freezing, but a slushy coating to a couple of inches can’t be ruled out over the hillier terrain.

Temperatures top out between 40 and 45, but wind chills will probably range from about 25 to 35 throughout the day.

WEEKEND:

The weather for the first weekend of April doesn’t look too bad, especially Saturday. We expect any lake clouds and possibly a few flurries/sprinkles to start Saturday to give way to a good deal of sunshine by the afternoon, if not a bit sooner. Highs to start the weekend climb well into the 40s, but with the sun it should feel milder than that during the afternoon.

Sunday looks to feature more clouds and some snow and rain showers possibly scooting through with a weak system moving across the area. Highs should be a bit cooler Sunday with readings closer to 45.

That said, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. So, make your outdoor plans accordingly.