April snow and temperature stats may surprise you

Has it seemed snowy this month? We have seen a little measurable snow several days this month, but it hasn’t added up to much for most of CNY, especially in Syracuse. There’s been at least a trace of snow reported 10 of the first 22 days of the month. Through Wednesday, April 22nd (Earth Day), nearly 4 inches of snow has fallen in Syracuse which is about right for snowfall in April. The average snowfall in Syracuse in April is 3.8″. So yes, it’s been a pretty typical April when it comes to snowfall in Syracuse anyways.

Yes, this April has been unseasonably cool/chilly more often than not, but the average temperature is only between 1.5 to 2 degrees below average for the month. A few warmer days and night time lows not being too terribly cold has kept the average temperature higher than it would otherwise be.

While it will turn a little milder over the coming days, readings will likely remain mainly below average for much of the rest of the month. This will mean April will end up being the first colder than average month in Syracuse since November! We were definitely due for a colder than average month. May may start off a bit cool too as the blocking pattern appears to be slow to break down. Stay tuned.