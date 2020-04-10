April snow in CNY not welcomed but not unusual

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After the sunshine and upper 40s of Thursday afternoon the thought of a snowy Friday, April 10 in Central New York may come as a jolt. In reality, though, it is not all that surprising or unusual.

First, April in Syracuse averages 3.8” of snow.

The last two Aprils saw 2.5” of snow in Syracuse which is not that far off from ‘normal.’

The snowiest April was 1983 with 16.4” of snow.

Going back 50 years we find that there have been just eight Aprils without measurable snow in that time. That means 84% of recent Aprils have had measurable snow! The real story is if we go an entire April WITHOUT snow in Syracuse and central New York.

Syracuse actually had back to back Aprils without snow in 1998 then again in 1999.

Of course, we are all hoping that Mother Nature is getting snow out of the system Friday but the reality is the pattern for the middle and later part of April is for below-normal temperatures so we’ll see if more snow may be in the cards.