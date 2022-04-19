SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Many in the higher terrain woke up to close a foot or more of wet heavy snow. The heavy snow is moving out, but the cold winter chill and wind sticks around Tuesday.

AT A GLANCE:

Higher terrain south and east of Syracuse is digging out of 10-14” of wet heavy snow

Heaviest of the snow is over with in CNY

Scattered wet snow and rain showers continue into the afternoon

Additional 2-5” possible for the higher terrain

Chilly and windy too, gusty winds could lead to more power outages

Drier and a tad warmer Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 5pm Tuesday for Lewis County. And a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 2pm Tuesday for Oswego and Jefferson counties.

TUESDAY:

Our Nor’easter after Easter is quickly moving off the East Coast Tuesday afternoon, bringing the heaviest snow with it.

The rest of the afternoon will still feature rain and wet snow showers. Road conditions aren’t bad though for most of CNY due to the higher, more direct April sun angle, and temperatures slowly rising into the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon.

However, where the most snow has fallen, watch for slick roads as the plows catch up from the morning and work on restoring power.

There could be upwards of another inch or two is possible across the hills, and maybe 3 inches in spots around the Tug Hill through Tuesday night.

IT’S NOT JUST THE SNOW TUESDAY…

The wind picks up as the day goes on with gusts over 20mph likely. This could lead to additional issues with power outages because of this morning’s heavy wet snow weighing down on trees and powerlines.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Southern Tier and parts of CNY through 9pm.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Thankfully, after some additional wind driven snow and rain showers Tuesday night, the weather improves midweek with sunshine and highs returning to the low 50s, or closer to normal. By Wednesday the average high temperature is near 60.

A LITTLE APRIL SNOW HISTORY:

We will leave you with this…the snowiest day in Syracuse in the month of April was not that long ago. Yes, just 9 years ago on April 2nd, 2013, Syracuse picked up 10.5” of snowfall! The latest measurable snowfall in April occurred back on April 26th, 1976, when a half an inch fell.

Even just last April 21/22 we had 3.3” of snow! Also, there has only been 13 years since 1949 in which Syracuse has not had measurable snowfall in April! So, it’s normal to see at least a little accumulating snow.