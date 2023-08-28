SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready. Summer warmth will return to Central New York as the calendar flips to September.

Through the first two weeks of September, it looks like CNY will settle into a pattern that will support much warmer weather.

This warming will coincide when the kids and teachers head back to school.

It’s still quite a bit into the future, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few days (or two) where temperatures could get to 90 degrees or higher.

The end of the Fair and Labor Day tends to be the unofficial end of summer, but here’s a brief reminder that warm weather can and likely will be in the forecast through at least the middle of September.

The normal daytime highs through the first half of September are in the mid-70s with overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s.