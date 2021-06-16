Atlantic hurricane season off to a quick start, third storm could be named in the coming days

(WSYR-TV)- The Atlantic basin recorded it’s second named tropical storm of the 2021 season on June 14, continuing to the quick, early pace for the season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Bill developed Monday evening about 335 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It became the second named storm of the season as sustained winds intensified to 45 mph.

Tropical Depression Two intensified to Tropical Storm #Bill this evening with 45 mph winds about 335 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, NC. Some further intensification is possible before the system becomes post-tropical, accelerating NE away from the US coast.https://t.co/wLR6aP1c65 pic.twitter.com/eZgbb3F6Dj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 15, 2021

The storm was short lived, it weakened as it traveled north, but we’re already shifting our focus to the Gulf of Mexico where a broad area of low pressure is likely to become a tropical depression by the end of the week. If this storm has max sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, it will become the third named storm of the season and it will be named Claudette.

A broad low pressure area over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico is expected to begin moving northward on Thursday. This system is likely to become a tropical depression by Friday over the western Gulf of Mexico.https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/4WF9A5h8ny — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 16, 2021

In the Atlantic basin, from 1966 to 2009, the average date of the first named tropical system is July 9, the second named tropical system averaged August 1. Over the last 50 years, the average date of the named tropical systems has shifted about a month earlier. Now, the average first and second named storms develop on June 10 and June 25 respectively.

Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

Last year, the first Tropical Storm, Arthur, formed off Florida on May 16th and moved north grazing the North Carolina Outer Banks. The 2020 season was the most active on record with 30 named storms and the Hurricane Center dipped into the Greek alphabet nine times to name storms when the preseason list of names was used up by mid-September.

Two reasons for more named storms is warmer sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and the improvement in technology so meteorologists can better detect and track systems, including weak ones like Bill.