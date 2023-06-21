It may be the first day of summer, but it is also the twenty-first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Even though the hurricane season is young, it is off to a notably active start.

In an average month of June, we see only one named storm in the Atlantic.

So far this month, we have had two named storms already, and a third is potentially on the way.

While Bret churns in the Atlantic, is Cindy on the way?

Tropical Storm Bret continues its trek westward across the Southern Caribbean, toward the Lesser Antilles. No impact is expected here in the continental United States from this storm at this time.

A satellite view of Tropical Storm Bret, another disturbance just to the east, and a tropical wave developing off the west African coast.

Right behind Bret is another disturbance currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

This disturbance has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

East of this disturbance is yet another tropical wave, which undoubtedly will be monitored for further development in the coming days as well.

If you have vacation plans that will take you to the Caribbean islands in the coming days, it is worth keeping an eye on the latest forecast given this zone of active weather.

Why the active start?

One key ingredient in tropical storm and hurricane development is warm ocean water.

For tropical storm and hurricane development to occur, the sea surface temperature needs to be at least in the 80s. Right now, we have warm enough water from the west coast of Africa all the way into the Caribbean and through the Gulf of Mexico.

These warm ocean waters are not unusual, of course, but the time of year we are seeing them in these areas is.

Right now, sea surface temperatures in the aforementioned areas—particularly off the west African coast—are well above average, contributing to the development of tropical systems.

What to expect the rest of this hurricane season

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we can expect anywhere between 12 and 17 named storms, with 5 to 9 of these becoming hurricanes this season.

The forecast also calls for between 1 and 4 major hurricanes. A major hurricane is defined as a category 3, 4, or 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

In an average hurricane season, there are 14 named storms, seven of which are hurricanes with three going on to be major hurricanes.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June 1 to November 30.