SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day right around the corner, that means we are ready to say goodbye to August.

Here’s where some of the key weather numbers ended up in Syracuse.

It will probably not surprise you that August was warmer than normal. We averaged 74.3 degrees which is 3.9 degrees above normal. We had 6 days where the temperature was 90 degrees or better plus, we had three 89-degree days thrown in for good measure.

There was one heat wave, on August 6-8, where the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. That part of a particularly hot stretch of six days where the highs were 90,89,89,93,93, and 94.

What might surprise you, however, is that it was the fourth warmest August on record! Just last August we set the record for the warmest August.

It was also the warmest month of the Summer of 2022, even warmer than the climatological hot month of July.

Rain wise we ended up with 13 days with measurable rain and our total rainfall of 4.51” is about 8 tenths of an inch above normal. Our wettest day was August 21st with 1.38”.

Despite the more plentiful August rain, parts of Central New York ended the month in ‘Abnormally Dry’ or “Moderate Drought”.