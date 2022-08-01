SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – August is starting off hot and dry! The details are below…

MONDAY:

We should stay high and dry Monday, but some moisture to the south may get drawn far enough to the north to possibly spark a spotty shower late Monday afternoon/evening. The chances of a shower popping up look to be very low though.

It’s warmer and muggier to start the week too with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

The next best chance of CNY seeing rain looks to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a weak cold front. Any showers and storms with this front look to be very scattered in nature.

Outside a few downpours, most places will end up with a quarter of an inch of rain or less, and much of Tuesday should end up being dry.

It’s cooler, but it’s a muggier day Tuesday under more clouds than not much of the day with highs closer to 80. We should see more sunshine to round out the day as drier air builds in with a nice breeze behind the cold front.

Towards the middle of the week, temperatures will be on the rise again with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees, but at least it does not look too humid. High pressure overhead Wednesday also results in an abundance of sunshine. Beyond Wednesday we have some changes in store. Stay tuned for more details.