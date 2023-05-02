When we get into May most Central New Yorkers are ready to be done with the mention of snow and the heavier jackets. Mother Nature though usually throws a curve ball or two, especially during the first part of the month. However, as we head through May in general we typically warm nicely and not only does it start looking more like summer in CNY, but feeling like it too!

What’s “typical” in May

The average high for the first day of May is 64° with a low of 42°, but by the end of the month the averages both go up by 10° resulting in averages of 74° and 52°. What about May rainfall? We average just under three and a half inches for the month, and yes a tenth of an inch of snow per May, but only receive measurable about every 9 years in Syracuse.

Hottest, coldest, wettest and snowiest days in May…

Some May warmth on the way?

The unseasonable chill the first week of this May is going to ease with more seasonable air returning for the first weekend of the month. Warm weather lovers, you’ll like what the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook indicates across much of the Eastern U.S., including CNY! Yes, it appears we have a decent chance to feel at or above average temperatures through the middle of the month, including Mother’s Day weekend. Fingers crossed this doesn’t change!