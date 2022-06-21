SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to Summer! We’re going to feel like summer overall for the rest of this week too as the temperatures and humidity start to climb.

TONIGHT:

Much of tonight is looking dry with just a passing shower/storm possible thanks to the stalled out warm front in CNY. It’s a very mild and somewhat muggy night too with lows dropping into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers and a few storms look to be even more likely Wednesday afternoon and night thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the northwest. It’s likely a muggy and possibly a bit warmer of a day too with highs in the low 80s at least, higher if there’s any kind of appreciable sun, especially south and west of Syracuse.

Severe storm threat right now looks to be low across much of CNY with the best chance of severe storms extending from the Southern Finger Lakes into the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania where the core of the heat and humidity will be. However, any showers and storms that do develop second half of Wednesday will probably be slow movers into the evening and may very well produce heavy rain in a short period of time possibly leading to some localized flooding.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across areas just south and west of Syracuse in the Finger Lakes, while much lower amounts are expected near and north and east of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers and a few storms with tropical downpours slowly move out of CNY near and especially after midnight. Lows drop into the 60s once again. Rain could be heavy enough to cause some localized flooding, especially in urban, and poor drainage areas and small streams too.

Additional half an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts are possible between sunset Wednesday and sunrise Thursday. Best chance of the heaviest amounts of rain will be east of Syracuse out across the Mohawk Valley Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Some lingering showers and possibly a storm is expected to be around Thursday as slow moving cold front and an area of low pressure are unfortunately probably not far enough to the east to take showers out of the forecast. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm in the mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

If you have plans to attend the Steely Dan show at the Amphitheatre be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket just to be safe, but we should dry out after 7 or 8 pm.