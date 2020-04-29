BE PREPARED: Getting ready before flooding

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)

Sometimes floods develop slowly and you have time to prepare right beforehand. However, flash floods can happen in minutes leaving you with little time to react. However, being prepared and having a plan ahead of time can save your life.



So what do you do?

Assemble an emergency kit.

It should include food that requires little cooking and no refrigeration, water and medicine to last you at least three days. Pack batteries, blankets, flashlights, first aid kit, rubber gloves and boots or have them easily available.

Know your risk.

Think about these questions ahead of time and know the answers before a disaster hits. Is your home, business or school on a low-lying area near a river? Where is water likely to collect on the roadways you most often travel? What is the fastest way to get to higher ground?

Sign up for notifications.

Download the Live Doppler 9 app. Make sure you have push settings on and it is set to your location. This will allow the latest alerts to be sent to your phone.

Prepare your home.

If you live in a flood prone area, have sandbags ready. Make sure your sump pump is working. Have your electric circuit labeled clearly and correctly. Have a professional install check-valves to prevent flood waters from backing up into your drains.

Charge your essential electronics.

We are more and more reliant on cellphones for weather information so make sure it is ready to do its job. When a meteorologist talks about the potential for severe weather, make sure you’re charging your cellphones and tablets in case you lose power or need to evacuate.

Create a communications plan .

Have a specific person to contact for status updates. Make sure your friends and family have a location to meet if you get separated during an evacuation. Think of a few places you can stay if your home is flooded and you need to evacuate.

If you take these simple steps ahead of time you will be more prepared if warnings are issued and flooding becomes a reality.