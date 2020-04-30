BE PREPARED: Getting ready during a flood

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Avoid flood water and evacuate immediately. During a flood, water levels and water current can change quickly.

Here are 5 simple steps to follow:

1. Obey evacuation orders. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, unplug utilities and appliances.

2. If you can’t evacuate, get to higher ground immediately.

3. Stay informed. Check Localsyr.com and the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page for information and updates.

4. Electrical safety: don’t go into any room if water covers the electrical outlets or cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing noises, get out!

5. Turn around, don’t drown! Don’t walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. Do not drive through flooded waters, water may be deeper than it appears, the road may be washed out or there may be submerged electrical wires. It only takes 12 inches of water to float a car or small SUV and only 18 inches of water to carry away a large vehicle.