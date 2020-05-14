BE PREPARED: Severe weather defined

What’s a Severe Thunderstorm?

They’re defined as a thunderstorm with winds greater than 58 mph OR hail of one inch in diameter or greater.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch – conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop over the next several hours. Continue with your daily routine but be prepared to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Storms are imminent or happening right now. Seek shelter immediately!

What’s a Tornado?

It’s a violently rotating column of air that stretches from the base of a cloud to the ground.

Tornado Watch – Conditions are favorable to form over the 6 hours or less.

Tornado Warning – A tornado is imminent or happening right now, take shelter immediately!

What’s a Flash Flood?

It is a rapid rise of water along a stream or low lying area. The most common cause of flash flooding is heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms.

Flash Flood Watch – Conditions are favorable, heavy rain/thunderstorms are in the forecast, streams are running high.

Flash Flood Warning – Flooding is happening. Flood waters can rise rapidly and are extremely powerful.