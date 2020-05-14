BE PREPARED: Severe weather defined

What’s a Severe Thunderstorm?
They’re defined as a thunderstorm with winds greater than 58 mph OR hail of one inch in diameter or greater.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch – conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop over the next several hours. Continue with your daily routine but be prepared to act if a warning is issued.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Storms are imminent or happening right now. Seek shelter immediately!
What’s a Tornado?
It’s a violently rotating column of air that stretches from the base of a cloud to the ground.
Tornado Watch – Conditions are favorable to form over the 6 hours or less.
Tornado Warning – A tornado is imminent or happening right now, take shelter immediately!
What’s a Flash Flood?
It is a rapid rise of water along a stream or low lying area. The most common cause of flash flooding is heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms.
Flash Flood Watch – Conditions are favorable, heavy rain/thunderstorms are in the forecast, streams are running high.
Flash Flood Warning – Flooding is happening. Flood waters can rise rapidly and are extremely powerful.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App