BE PREPARED: Severe weather defined

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
thunderstorm_1498579877468.jpg

What’s a Severe Thunderstorm? 

They’re defined as a thunderstorm with winds greater than 58 mph OR hail of one inch in diameter or greater. 

Severe Thunderstorm Watch – conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop over the next several hours. Continue with your daily routine but be prepared to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Storms are imminent or happening right now. Seek shelter immediately! 

What’s a Tornado? 

It’s a violently rotating column of air that stretches from the base of a cloud to the ground. 

Tornado Watch – Conditions are favorable to form over the 6 hours or less.

Tornado Warning – A tornado is imminent or happening right now, take shelter immediately! 

What’s a Flash Flood?

It is a rapid rise of water along a stream or low lying area. The most common cause of flash flooding is heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms.

Flash Flood Watch – Conditions are favorable, heavy rain/thunderstorms are in the forecast, streams are running high.

Flash Flood Warning – Flooding is happening. Flood waters can rise rapidly and are extremely powerful.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected