BE PREPARED: What to do before, during and after a severe storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

With the change of seasons from winter to spring comes the risk for severe weather across Central New York.

Now is a good time to make sure you, your family and your home are prepared for extreme weather.

Different types of weather

CNY is a unique location that can see various types of weather. While lake effect season is over, the potential for thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes is ramping up. For a refresher on severe weather terms, click here.

Taking action BEFORE the storm

The best way to prepare for severe weather is to have a plain!

Have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your phone

Know your county

Have alerts turned on for your area. If you do this, any severe weather alerts will be sent to your phone as soon as an alert is issued.

Have a discussion with your family. Make sure everyone knows how/where to evacuate or to take shelter in the case of a tornado or flood. Have an emergency meeting place outside of the home. Quiz the kids! Make sue everyone knows the plan you have in place before severe weather strikes.

Check/replenish emergency supplies such as flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, extra batteries, garbage bags, can opener.

Keep trees/branches trimmed near your house. If you have time before severe weather strikes, secure loose items outside.

Taking action DURING the storm

This is the time to act quickly and put your plans in place

Continue to listen to local news to stay updated on the weather.

Go to your secure location (center of the home, away from windows)

If you’re outside, go inside a sturdy building immediately. Avoid being near trees, sheds and storage facilities. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Being inside a car is safer than being outside, but you should drive to the closest secure shelter if there is enough time.

Taking action AFTER the storm