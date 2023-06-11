SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After seeing a fair amount of dry weather over the weekend, widespread, beneficial rain is on the way across Central New York. Find out when you’ll need to have the rain gear handy below…

Staying mainly dry, for now

Much like what we saw during the day on Sunday, much of Sunday night will be dry. There is still the risk for a spotty shower or two, but no widespread precipitation is expected until Monday. Overnight lows will be mild in the low to mid 60s, so it’s certainly a night you may want the fans and air conditioners running.

Most significant rainfall since early May is on the way

After a pretty dry start to the day Monday, widespread rain will slowly develop from west to east as an area of low pressure and its frontal system work across our region.

The steadiest rain looks to fall in the Syracuse area between about 2 and 9 p.m., and some of the rain could fall heavily at times.

While we do indeed need the rain, given the potential for some thunder and embedded downpours, some isolated flash flooding cannot totally be ruled out. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

Rain will exit the region Monday night. Total accumulation looks to be on the order of an inch or more across a lot of Central New York, including in Syracuse. This should put a nice dent in our rainfall deficit for sure.

Turning a bit cooler for the week ahead

After the summer feel on Sunday with highs in the 80s, temperatures will largely top out in the 70s for the week ahead.

Keep in mind, average highs this week are rising from the mid to upper 70s, so we will be fairly seasonable still.

Lows through the week look to end up in the 50s as well, so not much of a workout is in store for those fans and air conditioners after a warm Sunday night.

Along with the slightly cooler weather, there will be daily chances for at least a couple of showers over the next several days.

The best chance for more numerous showers and even a few storms will come on Wednesday.