SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is drying out Friday evening and we are set for a beautiful summer weekend in Central New York.. Find out the latest below…

Threat for thunderstorms over

A cold front is now to the east of Central New York so our weather the rest of the overnight is quiet.

With drier air headed our way it should be a bit more comfortable for sleeping with lows in the upper 50s to near 60s.

Watch for patchy fog to form late at night, especially in the river valleys south of Syracuse.

Weekend looking good!

The aforementioned front causing Friday’s showers and storms quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its place is a new air mass.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning there should be some fog that forms, especially in the river valleys south of Syracuse. That fog burns off quickly leading to mostly sunny skies. There may be a bit of haze in the sky but that would be due to some wildfire smoke.

Sunday features more sunshine as high pressure remains in control. We warm a bit compared to Saturday but thankfully with low dew points it will still feel comfortable.

Unsettled to start the week

An area of low-pressure tracking Northeast out of the Midwest brings more humidity along with showers and storms to Central New York start the week.

It turns out quite breezy ahead of this system on Monday and some of the storms that form could have some gusty winds and hail.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.