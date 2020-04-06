BIG changes ahead late this week

Spring officially began over 2 weeks ago, but as we know in Central New York cold and snow can still make appearances in April and even once in awhile into the first part of May.

The jet stream winds aloft that control the movement of storm systems and air masses have more often than not been near or north of CNY much of the winter into early spring. This is why the winter was so mild and didn’t feature a whole lot of snow.

Unfortunately, a big area of high pressure is going to be acting like a road block of sorts in the atmosphere across the North Atlantic later this week into Easter weekend and possibly beyond into the following week too. What does this mean for us? Unseasonably cold Canadian air will have no choice but to head south and pour into much of the Lower 48, especially the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Thursday looks to be the transition day as a powerful storm system and cold front are due to swing through the area Thursday morning with some rain and wind. Behind the cold front temperatures are expected to drop through the 40s with a few rain and snow showers for the afternoon and the wind will be gusty too making it feel that much colder.

There could be at least a minor accumulating snow for many, especially across the higher terrain of CNY Thursday night into the start of Friday. Wrap around moisture from Thursday’s system and Lake Ontario look to be the culprits for the potential snow Thursday night into Friday.

The chill may ease a bit temporarily Saturday and Easter Sunday, but if it does the unseasonably cold air will probably try to push back in the following week with possibly another opportunity for at least a little more snow too.

Bottom line, it’s a little early to say this, but we are certainly due for a colder than average month seeing that the last 4 months have been warmer than average. Time will tell, but for all that are shaking their heads right now here’s something to ease the sting. Anytime we see snow in April, thanks to the higher sun angle, it does not last long at all. Yes, April showers, whether they are rain and or snow, will bring May flowers!