Updated snow map here: Snowfall bark is worse than its bite

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The much ballyhooed April Fools snow will be know more for its bark than bite.

Tuesday evening, Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske pointed out that two factors would dictate our snowfall. First, the return of cold air to our area and second, the speed northeastward of the storm.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the cold air will return later Wednesday night changing rain to snow. This will mean some wet snow as you head out the door Thursday morning.

However, the storm is now forecast to move out of our area quicker, so our area will only experience a 1 to 4 hour period of steady snowfall overnight. Consequently, we feel snow accumulations will be lower.

As is typically the case this time of year, elevation is going to be a big influencer on how much snow you will see. Higher elevations still have the best chance of seeing several inches of snowfall, while lower elevations, like Syracuse, will likely see a couple of inches or less of snowfall.

Roads will likely be wet for many lower elevations throughout the day Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske will have more on this snowy nuisance on First at 4.