SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After a bit of a frosty start in the normally colder spots of CNY Monday morning, it turns into a top 10 day for the afternoon! Details below…

Dry weather stretch continues…

For the 7th day in a row, one week, there was no measurable rain in CNY on Sunday. Quite a change from the soggy weather from the week prior.

Another strong area of high pressure out of Canada is in control of our weather into much of Tuesday before the next weather maker impacts us with very little fanfare.

Frost potential a couple times this week…

If you took advantage of the nice weather and planted this weekend, be prepared to protect those plants/veggies. There could be patchy frost in the normally colder spots of CNY come Monday morning, but after readings rebound to around 70 Monday afternoon under lots of sun!

It turns even warmer, mid-70s, Tuesday with sun to clouds during the afternoon as a few showers even develop after 4 or 5 pm in advance of a potent cold front.

Behind the cold front coming in out of Canada temperatures are forecast to drop to 15 to 20 degrees below normal for Wednesday!

This unseasonably chilly air mass blowing in on a gusty north-northwest wind Tuesday night into Wednesday could very well set the stage for a widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

When does rain return?

In addition, the rain chances are low through much of this week. Some of your newly planted vegetation may need some watering to get off on the right foot.

Our next best chance at showers doesn’t return until Tuesday evening and even that won’t be much. We then look to dry out again for Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday now too ahead of another cold front that will increase our chances for rain again later Friday night into Saturday.