Binghamton National Weather Service radar to go down for major upgrade

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Beginning Monday, October 25th, NOAA’s National Weather Service radar (WSR-88D) in Binghamton, NY will be down for about two weeks.

The radar will be going through a major upgrade. According to the National Weather Service, technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal. The pedestal is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.

Beginning Monday, October 25th, the KBGM WSR-88D radar will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. During the downtime, please use adjacent radars (KTYX, KENX, KBUF, KCCX, KOKX, or KDIX). For more information: https://t.co/5ttDFiOS6w #NYwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/GlBnL2jYoq — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) October 19, 2021

The NWS says the radar was designed to last 25 years. While it has exceeded its lifespan, this update is necessary to keep it functioning properly for another couple of decades.

During the outage, other radars will be available, including Live Doppler 9, as well as the National Weather Service radars in Montague, NY (KTYX), Albany, NY (KENX), Buffalo, NY (KBUF), State College, PA (KCCX), Upton, NY (KOKX) and Fort Dix, NJ (KDIX).

The radar in Binghamton, NY (KBGM) is part of a network of 159 operational radars across the country. The National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $135 million in an eight-year program called the Service Life Extension Program. This is a series of upgrades which will keep all these radars in operation into the 2030s. It is estimated that the suit of upgrades will be completed in 2023.