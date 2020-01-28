Live Now
Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments

Bit of snow possible for the walk to and from the Dome to watch SU vs. Duke

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

At this time, it looks like a light accumulating snowfall may occur Saturday night. This could make it a little slick in spots for the walk to and from the Dome Saturday evening, but this does not look to be a big snowfall.

Temperatures will likely be within a few degrees of 30 Saturday evening in CNY, but much warmer inside the packed Loud House as the Syracuse Orange host the Duke Blue Devils at 8 p.m.. LET’S GO ORANGE!!!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected