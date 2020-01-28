Bit of snow possible for the walk to and from the Dome to watch SU vs. Duke

At this time, it looks like a light accumulating snowfall may occur Saturday night. This could make it a little slick in spots for the walk to and from the Dome Saturday evening, but this does not look to be a big snowfall.

Temperatures will likely be within a few degrees of 30 Saturday evening in CNY, but much warmer inside the packed Loud House as the Syracuse Orange host the Duke Blue Devils at 8 p.m.. LET’S GO ORANGE!!!