SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow stays north of Syracuse through Wednesday night, while much of CNY enjoys quiet weather. Then comes a dramatic change late this week. Details are below…

Lake snow continues for some tonight

A band of moderate to heavy lake effect snow pounded areas from near Watertown to Northern Oswego into Northwestern Lewis (Tug Hill) counties Wednesday.

The band of lake snow is expected to move into Southern Jefferson and northern Lewis counties after midnight then the band slowly weakens into Thursday morning as it moves back into the Watertown area.

Another 3 to 6” of new snow is probable in the most persistent snows between about Watertown and Pulaski through sunrise Thursday. Enjoy snowmobilers and businesses in snow country!

The rest of CNY is quiet, breezy and chilly under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the teens to around 20, but wind chills are closer to 10.

Milder Thursday, but a dramatic change follows

It’s windy and briefly milder Thursday under some more sun, especially during the afternoon. Highs are expected to warm well into the 30s which is going to feel ‘warm’ compared to what’s coming Friday-Saturday! A gusty southwest wind on Thursday will add a bite to the air though with wind chills in the 20s.

A taste of the arctic ahead…

An arctic blast with the coldest air of the season nose dives into the Northeast to end the week.

The arrival is heralded by a quick burst of snow Thursday evening between 8 and 10 pm. It won’t be a lot of snow (an inch or less for most) but falls in a short period of time with whiteout conditions possible. If you are travelling Thursday evening be aware of rapidly changing conditions and keep an eye on the radar.

Overnight Thursday we’ll have some lingering snow showers as temperatures plunge from the 30s in the evening to single digits by sunrise. Temperatures hover in the single digits all day long Friday.

The biggest danger is the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Wind chills are well below zero Friday into Saturday Click here for more details.