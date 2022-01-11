Bitter cold temperatures felt Tuesday morning in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — An arctic airmass (with origins near the North Pole) plunged temperatures down below zero in many parts of New York State Tuesday morning.

The coldest temperatures were east of Interstate 81, where temperatures in some spots dropped to -20!

Based on hourly temperature readings, the official low temperature at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport was one below zero.

North winds brought lake effect clouds and lighter lake snows to areas downwind of Lake Ontario, west of I-81, where temperatures weren’t quite as cold.

It doesn’t take much wind at those temperatures to produce wind chill temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees below zero. This extreme cold caused many schools to delay their opening or close for the day Tuesday.

High temperatures Tuesday will struggle to reach the teens Tuesday afternoon, but with light winds, wind chill temperatures won’t be quite as wicked.