SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The weather stays uneventful tonight, but some changes on the way heading into Tuesday. The details are below.

Spectators to accumulating snow near the NY/PA border

It appears a fast-moving system likely slides south of the region tonight with several inches of snow near and south of the NY/PA border, and little to no impact on our area.

Lows tonight drop into the low 20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a touch of light snow/flurries possible across the Southern Finger Lakes.

Brisk, colder, and turning flaky at times midweek

Behind the little storm passing south of us Monday night/early Tuesday, we turn brisk and colder with snow showers developing Tuesday afternoon and night. Why the snow showers? Moisture rotating around the backside of a system retrograding near the Canadian Maritimes, and a touch of lake effect thanks to a chilly north-northwest wind over Lake Ontario.

A coating to a couple inches is probable Tuesday afternoon and night for most, including Syracuse, but up to 3 or 4 inches is possible across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make the low 30s, and we stay right there basically through the middle of the week.

A steady 10 to 20 mph north-northwest wind won’t help the comfort level either producing wind chills in the teens and low 20s Tuesday thru Thursday.

Yes, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as highs more often than not look to be at or below normal for the rest of the week and right into the weekend which includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.