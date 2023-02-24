SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our icing threat is over, but lake effect threat has returned for many. Here are the latest details.

Colder air blowing in

While you were asleep last night, the winds turned into the northwest and colder air sitting just over the border in Canada began to drop south.

With the cold air moving over a warmer than normal Lake Ontario we expect a spray of lake effect snow showers from the Central Finger Lakes east to the Syracuse area today following the burst of snow early this morning.

Another 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of lake effect fluff is possible in the most persistent snows between about Syracuse and Auburn on today. The rest of CNY won’t see anything more than a coating to an inch.

For everyone it is a blustery, colder day with temperatures holding within a few degrees of 20 but with a gusty northwest wind it feels like it is in the single digits. Brrr…

Lake flakes dissipate as we shiver

Any lingering lake effect flurries/few snow showers dissipate during the night as high pressure builds in from the west.

There could be a bit of clearing during the night too, especially north and east of Syracuse with winds settling and lows dropping into the single digits to around 10.

A little, but not a lot of snow over the weekend

The last weekend of February is not too active in Central New York, but we won’t be precipitation free.

While not triggered by Lake Ontario, snow showers break out mid to late Saturday morning and afternoon. This comes as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes by to the north. A light accumulation of a coating to an inch or two is expected for all.

Above is the snowfall forecast for Saturday

Temperatures aren’t quite as cold as Friday, but still chilly mid-20s with much less wind.

As even milder air tries to return Sunday there should be at least a few more snow showers developing later in the day that may mix with a little rain across the lower elevations.

High temperatures to end the weekend return to the mid to upper 30s, but a gusty wind makes it feel more like the 20s…

Stay tuned for more details.