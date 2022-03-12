SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a blustery Saturday night with some lake snow, followed by some small improvements for Sunday.

Here are the headlines for the rest of the weekend in Central New York:

TONIGHT:

Southeast of Lake Ontario is the favored area for lake effect

Most end up with 1 to 3” of additional snow, locally 3-6” in more persistent snow over the hills south of Syracuse

Winds still gusting to 40+ mph at times

Gusty winds will produce some blowing and drifting, reducing visibility greatly at times and making for some slick/snowy patches on area roadways, especially in open areas

Wind chills are between -5 and +5 much of the night





SUNDAY:

Lake effect quickly shifts north of Syracuse Sunday morning with a bit of light snow developing later in the afternoon with little if any additional accumulation for most, but 1 to 3 inches is possible around the Tug Hill.

The afternoon snow shower activity is associated with a disturbance and an approaching warm front. It’s still a blustery day, but not as windy as Saturday afternoon/Saturday night thankfully. Wind chills only reach the teens and low 20s during the afternoon so be sure to bundle up if you are going to be out and about enjoying the fresh powder, or whatnot.

Highs on Sunday should make the low 30s, or about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Scattered snow showers and flurries should be around Sunday night, especially during the evening with nothing more than a coating to an inch in spots. Temperatures should not drop lower than the upper 20s before rising into the low to mid 30s by daybreak Monday.

MONDAY:

It’s a milder start to the new week across CNY with a lingering snow/mixed shower mainly north and east of Syracuse to start Monday, otherwise it’s a tranquil and milder day with highs warming well into the 40s.

After a brief small dip in the temperatures with a little rain and snow Tuesday, it appears we are in for a treat temperature wise thereafter. Will the luck of the Irish come into play for the holiday itself? Stay tuned to see how mild it gets as we head towards St. Patrick’s Day!