Closings
There are currently 81 active closings. Click for more details.

Breakdown of changing weather conditions throughout Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Friday’s weather is a wintry mix with a winter storm warning still in effect.

Precipitation started as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before sunrise. This made the roads wet, icy and slushy.

Crews were out salting and plowing the roads early Friday morning. But, it was a quick change over to snow and the roads turned white by sunrise.

Plows spent all morning trying to keep up with the moderate to heave snowfall.

Schools were closed, but for those who had to travel, it was a slow go. Several cars ended up on the side of the road.

Friday afternoon, the snow continued to pile on, which left Central New York, for the first time in a while, coated in a thick blanket of snow.

For more Storm Team news, follow Lindsay Raychel on Twitter @LindsayrNC9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected