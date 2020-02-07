Breakdown of changing weather conditions throughout Friday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Friday’s weather is a wintry mix with a winter storm warning still in effect.

Precipitation started as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before sunrise. This made the roads wet, icy and slushy.

Crews were out salting and plowing the roads early Friday morning. But, it was a quick change over to snow and the roads turned white by sunrise.

Plows spent all morning trying to keep up with the moderate to heave snowfall.

Schools were closed, but for those who had to travel, it was a slow go. Several cars ended up on the side of the road.

Friday afternoon, the snow continued to pile on, which left Central New York, for the first time in a while, coated in a thick blanket of snow.

