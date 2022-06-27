SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Refreshing air arrives just in time for the new week.

MONDAY:

The rainy and muggy weather is moving out and refreshing weather is taking its place this morning.

Dew point temperatures are tumbling from the 60s to the 50s as the day goes on behind this morning’s cold front.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the rest of the day. A gusty breeze from the northwest may make it feel a little cool if you’re going to venture to the pools or beaches today.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Expect some extra clouds overnight as a weakening cold front slides nearby and falls apart. There may even be a spotty shower north of Syracuse up across the Adirondacks.

It’s a comfortably cool night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Even some 40s are not out of the question in the typical cooler, outlying spots.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures stay a bit below normal Tuesday under increasing sun for the afternoon with highs warming into the low to mid 70s.

Another warm-up takes place across the area mid to late week with us possibly flirting with 90 again by the end of the week!