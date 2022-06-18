SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Even though it is the official last weekend of spring, it will feel more like fall through the weekend.

TONIGHT – SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH):

If you have any outdoor plans the rest of this weekend, you’ll want to be sure to dress appropriately because it won’t quite feel like summer. You’ll want the sweatshirts and hoodies tonight right through at least Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 40s to near 50 for most tonight and reach into the low 60s come midday Sunday.

A steady northwest wind stays with us tonight and then becomes a bit gustier again on Sunday. We expect gusts up to 25 mph and possibly 30 mph again on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon we’ll warm it up a little bit more with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy the sunshine CNY on Father’s Day and Juneteenth!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It’s mainly clear Sunday night and kind of cool, if not a bit chilly, again with winds finally settling down after sunset. Lows drop dip into the 40s to near 50 again.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Lots of sunshine greets us heading out Monday morning, but clouds should be on the increase to finish out the day with even a very slight chance of a shower towards sunset, mainly west of I-81 and Syracuse. Temperatures continue to moderate back closer to normal readings for late June, as highs warm into the low to mid 70s.

Summer officially starts at 5:14 Tuesday morning, and summer-like temperatures are expected to return as highs warm to near 80, and it turns a bit more humid too.

Unfortunately, the chances of a few showers and storms will go up heading into late Monday night and Tuesday thanks to a warm front slowly moving in and through. Tuesday should feature a decent amount of dry time too the way it looks right now.