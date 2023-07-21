SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re closing out the week feeling a little damp at times and muggy. We’ll clear both of those out in time for the weekend. Details below…

Shower/storm chances Friday, but…

Friday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers and storms are going to be around during midday and early afternoon as a cold front swings through.

It’s a bit cooler and turning less humid later in the day. Highs should end up between 75 and 80 to end the week.

The wind picks up today too with gusts over 20-25mph from the west. It’ll be a little rough out on the lakes, especially Lake Ontario. Going boating? Be sure to check out our marine forecast first.

Improving weather over the weekend

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft drops into Central New York for Saturday. That is why we think there could be a couple of scattered showers to start the weekend. The threat for any thunderstorms seems low at this point.

By Sunday, though, high pressure is building in from the west. That brings us better weather news to end the weekend. It looks like a generally sunny and seasonable day with lower humidity.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.