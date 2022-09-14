SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) More of a fall feel in the air soon, but for how long? Find out below.

TODAY:

It’s breezy and drier Wednesday with a passing shower or two possible, especially east of Lake Ontario as a reinforcing cold front swings through and Lake Ontario chimes in a bit with some added moisture. Outside any showers there is a mix of sun and clouds and comfortably mild temperatures.

Highs warm into the mid-70s which is where high temperatures should be for mid-September.

TONIGHT:

Other than an evening shower or two east of Lake Ontario, it’s a quiet and cool night ahead for tonight as high pressure starts to build in. Lake clouds should develop near and west of Syracuse during the night with maybe even a few sprinkles overnight off the south end of the lake.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 for most, but normally cooler spots probably dip into the low to mid-40s by sunrise Thursday!

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Beyond today’s second cold front passage, it turns cooler than average, more fallish, for the last half of the week. Highs are in the 60s for all Thursday and 60s to low 70s Friday!

We also expect to see some nice sunshine for the last half of the week thanks to high pressure settling in from the northwest out of Canada. This is great news for the start of Festa Italiana that kicks off Friday in Columbus Circle.

If you are heading to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview Thursday evening be sure to dress warm as temperatures cool quickly into and through the 50s during the show that starts at 7:30 pm.

WEEKEND:

The cool air around for the end of the week does not look like a true change to more permanent fall weather. We are warming back quickly heading into the weekend. We warm well into the 70s to maybe 80 if we see enough sun over the weekend! The warm-up is not too surprising since it is still summer technically until next Thursday night, September 22nd at 9:04 in the evening.

There is a fly in the ointment when it comes to how warm we get across CNY come Sunday into next week though. What is the fly? It’s a backdoor cold front that may lay itself down over us, or even sneak through Sunday into Monday. If this happens the odds of seeing more clouds and showers around will go up to end the weekend into the first part of next week, and it won’t be as warm either. Instead of 80+ degree warmth, we would feel 70s and possibly 60s depending how far south the front makes it. Stay tuned for updates.