SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Damp and wet start to the day, but at least some slightly warmer weather is coming this afternoon.

THURSDAY:

A few lingering showers are around this morning. As the day goes on, we’ll notice drier weather as an occluded front passes by.

Highs should warm close to 60 Thursday afternoon, especially for areas from Syracuse and west into the Finger Lakes because of the higher chances of seeing more sunshine. Where the clouds are a little more stubborn like east of I-81 highs will likely just land in the low to mid 50s. Don’t get used to the milder air, though, because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A cold front is slated to come through late Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures likely cool back to the 40s to near 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday. We may even have some accumulating snow for parts of CNY by then. Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet…