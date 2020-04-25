Brighter evenings ahead for CNY (in spite of the forecast)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

In spite of weather that is having a hard time behaving like Spring, Syracuse is ready to pass an important milepost this weekend.

This Sunday’s sunset is 8:01 pm, the first post 8 pm sunset of 2020. That will give us 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight. Unfortunately, Central New Yorkers won’t be able to enjoy that late sunset as the whole region will be socked in with a heavy overcast.

We will continue to gain daylight in the evening until late in June. The sunsets reach a peak of 8:48 pm on June 21st and stay that way through July 1st.

Sunsets will remain at 8:00 pm or later until August 18th, a total of 118 days.