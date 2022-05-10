SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Get ready to launch into some summer-like weather this week. We’re cool at night, especially through midweek, but getting warmer and warmer each day that passes this week.

THIS WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere will take up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems not only for the early part of the week but right through week’s end!

This means plenty of sunshine and gradually warmer weather as the strong May sun warms the dry air mass over us each day that passes. The week started with temperatures in the low to mid 70s Monday, by Wednesday we could be very close to 80 degrees and likely finishes with highs reaching the low to mid 80s degrees with a noticeable increase in humidity too!

Warming up each day this week

Humidity stays comfortable until later in the week

CNY stays rain-free until the weekend

Record highs could be challenged later in the week

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday too, and it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. The best chance for showers and storms is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and a bit of humidity but also an approaching cold front.

Enjoy the spoiling by Mother Nature, and be sure to have the shades, sunscreen, and hats ready to go! 🙂