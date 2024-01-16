SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Widespread snow is out of CNY, and now significant lake snow has begun north of Syracuse. How much snow falls north of Syracuse through midweek? Details below…

Mainly light accumulations of snow fell Tuesday in CNY

After 1 to 4 inches of snow across CNY on Tuesday, the widespread snow is gone, but the heavy lake snow is back to the north of Syracuse once again…

Brisk, cold and mainly dry for most

It stays cold through the rest of the week with highs ranging from the upper teens to mid-20s, while wind chills range from 0 to +10 for the most part tonight into Friday with some sun at times midweek.

But the lake snow is back for some…

Tonight:

Behind Tuesday’s system, more cold air and significant lake effect snow has developed east of Lake Ontario which will continue through midweek. After spending the evening over central Oswego County, the band of lake effect snow lifts north overnight arriving in the Watertown area by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday – Wednesday evening:

The band of moderate to heavy lake snow is expected to hammer areas near Watertown, including much of Jefferson and northern Lewis counties Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Late Wednesday night – Thursday:

The band of heavy lake snow near Watertown/heart of Jefferson County Wednesday evening should slide south into north-central Oswego, Lewis and far northern Oneida counties late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Due to the likelihood for additional significant accumulations, a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties through Thursday, while the warning is in effect until 5 am Wednesday for northern Oneida County.

In these areas 1 to 2+ feet of snow is expected in the most persistent snows through midweek!

Meanwhile, most of CNY is quiet midweek with some sun at times and maybe just a bit of mainly light snow Thursday and possibly again Friday. Stay tuned for updates.