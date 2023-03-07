SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bout of wintry weather including chilly temperatures and a little bit of snow sets up shop over CNY thru midweek. The details are below.

Breezy, chilly, and a little snowy at times midweek

Behind a little clipper system that passed south of us Monday night, we have turned brisk and colder with snow showers/flurries out there through tonight. Why the snow showers? It’s because we have some moisture rotating around the backside of a system retrograding near the Canadian Maritimes, and a bit of lake effect thanks to a chilly northwest wind over Lake Ontario.

A coating to an inch or two is probable for most through tonight, including Syracuse. Up to 3 or 4 inches is possible across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill by Wednesday morning.

Highs were in the low 30s Tuesday and likely stay right there through the middle of the week.

A steady 10 to 20 mph northwest wind with higher gusts won’t help the comfort level either producing wind chills in the teens and low 20s for the most part right into Thursday.

The wind & chill ease a bit, but any sun late this week?

The winds should ease a bit Thursday into Friday and we should get more sun to sneak out at least for Friday morning. Friday morning is the next best chance for us to see any kind of appreciable sun between now and the weekend, but by days end widespread snow could be starting to move back in.

So unfortunately, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as highs to be at or below normal for the rest of the week and weekend. This includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.