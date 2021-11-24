Brrr! CNY had its coldest morning in 8 months!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

What a cold and frosty morning!! We had our coldest morning since March earlier this year. It’s just a sign that winter is coming.

Check out more cold temperatures recorded this morning from the National Weather Service and the NYS Mesonet Network.

Cayuga County

Auburn 15°

Venice Center 19°

Scipio Center 21°

Auburn 22°

Chenango County

Greene 13°

Plymouth 14°

Norwich 15°

Sherburne 15°

Greene 17°

Norwich 17°

Sidney 18°

Cortland County

Cincinnatus 11°

Cortland 13°

Cortland Airport 14°

Marathon 14°

Madison County

Erieville 14°

Morrisville 14°

Brookfield 16°

Earlville 16°

Hamilton 16°

Oneida 16°

Cazenovia 16°

Munnsville 18°

Canastota 18°

Oneida County

Woodgate 7°

Otter lake 9°

Remsen 11°

Camden 14°

Westmoreland 15°

Rome 15°

Westmoreland 15°

Cleveland 16°

Whitesboro 16°

Griffiss Airfield 16°

Oneida 16°

Rome 17°

Verona Beach 19°

Deansboro 20°

Utica 23°

Onondaga County

Tully 11°

Otisco 13°

Tully 14°

Apulia Station 14°

Bennetts Corners 15°

Syracuse 16°

Skaneateles 17°

Tully 17°

Manlius 18°

North Syracuse 18°

Cicero 18°

Marcellus 18°

Jamesville 18°

Jordan 18°

Skaneateles 18°

Syracuse 19°

East Syracuse 19°

Clay 19°

Minoa 19°

Phoenix 19°

Clay 19°

Liverpool 19°

Fairmount 20°

Camillus 20°

Fayetteville 20°

Marcellus 21°

Syracuse Airport 21°

Bayberry 21°

Camillus 22°

Brewerton 22°

Seneca County

Waterloo 21°

Tyre 23°

Seneca Falls 23°

Romulus 24°

Geneva 28°

Tompkins County

Cornell, Ithaca 14°

Slaterville Springs 15°

Dryden 15°

West Danby 17°

Groton 17°

Ithaca Airport 17°

Yates County

Dundee 22°

Penn Yan 22°

Keuka Park 24°