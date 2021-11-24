Brrr! CNY had its coldest morning in 8 months!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –
What a cold and frosty morning!! We had our coldest morning since March earlier this year. It’s just a sign that winter is coming.
Check out more cold temperatures recorded this morning from the National Weather Service and the NYS Mesonet Network.
Cayuga County
Auburn 15°
Venice Center 19°
Scipio Center 21°
Auburn 22°
Chenango County
Greene 13°
Plymouth 14°
Norwich 15°
Sherburne 15°
Greene 17°
Norwich 17°
Sidney 18°
Cortland County
Cincinnatus 11°
Cortland 13°
Cortland Airport 14°
Marathon 14°
Madison County
Erieville 14°
Morrisville 14°
Brookfield 16°
Earlville 16°
Hamilton 16°
Oneida 16°
Cazenovia 16°
Munnsville 18°
Canastota 18°
Oneida County
Woodgate 7°
Otter lake 9°
Remsen 11°
Camden 14°
Westmoreland 15°
Rome 15°
Westmoreland 15°
Cleveland 16°
Whitesboro 16°
Griffiss Airfield 16°
Oneida 16°
Rome 17°
Verona Beach 19°
Deansboro 20°
Utica 23°
Onondaga County
Tully 11°
Otisco 13°
Tully 14°
Apulia Station 14°
Bennetts Corners 15°
Syracuse 16°
Skaneateles 17°
Tully 17°
Manlius 18°
North Syracuse 18°
Cicero 18°
Marcellus 18°
Jamesville 18°
Jordan 18°
Skaneateles 18°
Syracuse 19°
East Syracuse 19°
Clay 19°
Minoa 19°
Phoenix 19°
Clay 19°
Liverpool 19°
Fairmount 20°
Camillus 20°
Fayetteville 20°
Marcellus 21°
Syracuse Airport 21°
Bayberry 21°
Camillus 22°
Brewerton 22°
Seneca County
Waterloo 21°
Tyre 23°
Seneca Falls 23°
Romulus 24°
Geneva 28°
Tompkins County
Cornell, Ithaca 14°
Slaterville Springs 15°
Dryden 15°
West Danby 17°
Groton 17°
Ithaca Airport 17°
Yates County
Dundee 22°
Penn Yan 22°
Keuka Park 24°