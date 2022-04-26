Central New York is in for a lot of sunshine for the last half of this week right into the weekend with a very dry air mass slated to build in with a cool Canadian area of high pressure. There’s also going to be a tight pressure gradient between high pressure to the northwest of CNY and a storm system off the coast of Maine. This dry and windy set up is going to create conditions that are conducive that could lead to a small fire becoming a larger wildfire quickly anywhere there’s kindling, dry/dead brush and leaves from last growing season.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Red Flag Warnings were issued across at least parts of CNY Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday too. So, if you are planning on having a bonfire be sure to keep it on the smaller side and contained in your firepit and don’t leave it unattended late this week and weekend, especially so. Also, don’t throw your cigarette butts out the window as that could lead to a fire.

The early to mid-spring season is when CNY and the state has its highest risk of brush/wildfires due to all the dead brush/leaves sitting there from last growing season. Some years are worse than others depending on how dry and warm the end of the winter and first part of the spring is. If spring growth happens quicker there’s usually going to be less of an issue since the kindling/dried brush is less prevalent in this case.

This is why the Department of Environmental Conservation issued a burn ban back in 2009 that runs from March 16th through May 14th in New York State. Since this burn ban was implemented back in 2009 for these two months in the spring the number of wildfires has dropped by about 40%!

Let’s hope those significantly lower wildfire incidents across the state since 2009 when the ban started continue with reminders of the burn ban through the first part of May in New York State.