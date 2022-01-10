Not long: Brutal cold only a one-day affair for Central New York Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The arctic hounds will be howling across Central New York starting Monday afternoon.

The good news, you’ll only have to endure the eyelash freezing cold for a little more than a day, before temperatures begin moderating by Wednesday.

The heart of this arctic invasion will begin to arrive Monday afternoon and reach its peak Monday night and Tuesday.

Low temperatures Monday night will be near zero for much of Central New York, with wind chill temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below zero. That’s what it will feel like when you factor in the wind.

High temperatures will only be in the teens Tuesday.

Winds will be lighter Tuesday and will swing around to the south Tuesday night. Temperatures will hold steady or even rise in some spots Tuesday night.

High temperatures will be in the 30s again by Wednesday.

No more brutal cold air is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill Forecast

Wind Chill Forecast

NYS Seasonal Snowfall

NYS Seasonal Snowfall

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area