Not long: Brutal cold only a one-day affair for Central New York Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The arctic hounds will be howling across Central New York starting Monday afternoon.

The good news, you’ll only have to endure the eyelash freezing cold for a little more than a day, before temperatures begin moderating by Wednesday.

The heart of this arctic invasion will begin to arrive Monday afternoon and reach its peak Monday night and Tuesday.

Low temperatures Monday night will be near zero for much of Central New York, with wind chill temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below zero. That’s what it will feel like when you factor in the wind.

High temperatures will only be in the teens Tuesday.

Winds will be lighter Tuesday and will swing around to the south Tuesday night. Temperatures will hold steady or even rise in some spots Tuesday night.

High temperatures will be in the 30s again by Wednesday.

No more brutal cold air is in the forecast for the rest of the week.