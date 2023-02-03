SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The arctic air is taking over Central New York setting the stage for a bitter cold day Friday. Details are below…

Dangerously cold Friday

An arctic blast with the coldest air of the season nose dives into the Northeast to end the week.

With the cold front through, temperatures plunge to single digits by sunrise. Temperatures hover in the single digits all day long Friday.

The biggest danger though is the subzero wind chill temperatures Friday into Saturday. On Friday, for example, temperatures in the single digits combined with winds gusting to 30 mph at times will produce wind chills of 15 to 25 below around Syracuse but 30 below or lower to the northeast of Syracuse.

That means if you are outside and not prepared you can get frostbite in 10 minutes or less. Also, limit your pet’s outdoor exposure during this time.

Still some lake effect Friday…

While the low wind chills are still the main headline Friday lets also keep an eye on some lake effect snow.

We know the air is plenty cold aloft for lake effect but most of the day the lake snows should be pretty light. Because the air is so cold the flake size of any lake effect will be pretty small, but we should still see an additional accumulation of snow.

In fact, it looks like the lake effect organizes during the evening commute around the Syracuse area. Because we are still in the single digits, road salt will be pretty ineffective on the roads, so they become greasy to drive on.

Snowfall in Syracuse is around 1 to 3 inches Friday morning into early evening but in some of the more persistent lake snow over Wayne and Northern Cayuga Counties there could be 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Is this a change in the mild winter pattern?

Nope, this cold does not stick.

In fact, by Sunday our temperature is back to 40 degrees with more above normal temperatures expected for next week, despite what the groundhog predicted Thursday morning.