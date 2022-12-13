SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek.

BRRR:

Woah, it’s cold! We had our coldest morning since early March. Bundle up heading out the door!

At least the weather is quiet, yet chilly the next couple of days. High pressure to our north will keep our weather dry and sunny Tuesday.

A few lake effect clouds off the southeast end of Lake Ontario can’t be completely ruled out either.

High temperatures only reach the low 30s Tuesday and Wednesday despite some sun. That is a bit below normal for the middle of December. So, you’ll need to have the shades and heavy winter jackets through midweek.

For the latest on the late week storm and its possible impacts on CNY click here.