SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – An arctic front is poised to drop south through CNY Sunday. Expect bursts of snow and then bitter cold.

At a glance:

Snow squalls midday Sunday

Near 0 visibility at times this afternoon

Turning colder again

Wind chills for some as low as -20

Sunshine returns Monday

SUNDAY:

Sunday starts out quiet for most, but we have some lake snow is still lingering northeast of Lake Ontario. That is, until an arctic front drops south through CNY.

This front is going to bring some snow to everyone. Not a lot for most, but it will bring the potential for snow squalls which will create near 0 visibility and quick changing road conditions. That is most likely across Central New York between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the wake of the cold front, we expect winds to become quite gusty out of the northwest, at times exceeding 30 mph. That helps usher in some arctic air to start the workweek.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some scattered lake snow showers will continue Sunday night until high pressure noses in Monday morning. Accumulations will be minimal.

The bigger headline for Sunday night-Monday morning is going to be the cold. Temperatures are dropping close to 0 and with a gusty wind, wind chills will be as low as -20°. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the areas with the lowest expected wind chills, but it will be quite cold for everyone.

MONDAY:

There may be a few snow showers early Monday morning but those will taper as high pressure settles in. We get the sunshine back, but it will be one of those days that looks warmer than it is. Highs for some will struggle to get out of the teens.

This cold won’t last long. After we get through Monday, we will thaw out on Tuesday, but some accumulating snow will return too.