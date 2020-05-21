Busy Atlantic hurricane season expected in 2020

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday that they are expecting above normal activity for the 2020 hurricane season.

Forecasters predict 60% chance of an above normal season which runs from June 1 through November 30.

“Our skilled forecasters, couples with upgrades to our computer models and observing technologies, will provide accurate and timely forecast to protect life and property.” Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA Administrator.

The CPC is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 named storms. They expect six to ten of those storms to become hurricanes and three to six of those to become major hurricanes.

A named storm must have sustained wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. A hurricane must have sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. A major hurricane must have sustained winds of 111 mph or higher.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms. Six of these storms become hurricanes and 3 become major hurricanes.

“Social distancing and other CDC guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place, including what is in your go-kit, evacuation routes, shelters and more. With tornado season at its peak, hurricane season around the corner, flooding, earthquakes and wildfires a risk year-round, it is time to revise and adjust your emergency plan now.” Carlos Castillo, acting deputy administrator for resilience at FEMA.

This outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast.