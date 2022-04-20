SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature will be kinder to CNY Wednesday, while folks in the hills south of Syracuse continue to dig out and clean up from the foot plus of heavy wet snow that fell Monday night into Tuesday.

TODAY:

We’re waking up to a windy morning and still some rain and wet snow showers around. Thankfully, the weather improves as the day goes on.

Sunshine returns as highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. The average high temperature today is near 60 which is still about 10 degrees above what we will feel on this Wednesday, but much better than Tuesday at least!

Hoping to feel at least more typical late April warmth? We should get there, or at least closer to finish out the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a cool and quiet Wednesday night with lows dropping into the 30s, but towards morning the winds pick up and temperatures rise into the 40s by sunrise.

THURSDAY:

It’s windy and milder Thursday, but unfortunately there will be scattered showers to dodge during the day. Highs despite more clouds than not and a few showers should rise well into the 50s to near 60.