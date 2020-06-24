Calling attention to lightning safety awareness

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)– Lightning strikes the United States 25 million times per year, killing more than 20 people and injuring hundreds more.

The National Weather Service says lightning related deaths can be prevented with safety education and practices. That’s why they created lightning safety awareness week.

Did you know…

Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from rainfall.

Most lightning-related deaths occur when people are having fun outside. If you hear thunder or see lightning, immediately seek shelter in an enclosed building or vehicle. Remember, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors! https://t.co/2L1PFuVS7X #nywx pic.twitter.com/hFEHj4ZJrR — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 23, 2020

There are several ways in which you can be struck by lightning.

DIRECT STRIKE:

Happens when lightning directly strikes a victime. Most often happens in open areas. It’s not as likely but it is potentially the most deadly.

SIDE FLASH (SIDE SPLASH):

Happens when lightning strikes a taller object near victim and a portion of the current jumps from the taller object to victim. In this case the victim is standing one or two feet away from an object like a tree.

CONDUCTION:

Lightning can travel long distances in wires or other metal surfaces. This can happen with anything you plug into an outlet in your home.

GROUND CURRENT:

When much of the energy from the strike travels outward, in and along the ground surface. This is the method that kills the most people.

Learn what to do, and what not to do, when it comes to lightning. https://t.co/2L1PFuVS7X #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/OinaFl2rT0 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 24, 2020

When thunder roars, go indoors.

When you hear thunder, find a safe place, preferably in a fully enclosed building. Don’t go outside too soon. Wait 30 minutes until the last boom of thunder. Be sure to avoid contact with electrical conductors.

Lightning Awareness week is from June 21-27, 2020.