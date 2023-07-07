SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We felt 90+ degrees for the fourth time this year on Thursday making it the hottest day of the year thus far. We take the heat down a few pegs as we head into the weekend, but can we break the humidity? Find out below…

Improving weather Friday overnight

A cold front continues to move east of Syracuse Friday evening so the weather over Central New York is quiet overnight. Some patchy fog forms late at night, especially in river valleys south of Syracuse.

It is a bit more comfortable for sleeping with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Split weekend ahead

The weekend still looks to start dry and seasonably warm, 80s, with just a subtle drop in the humidity as high pressure is in charge. We deal with some low clouds and fog to start the day but gradually more of a mix of sun and clouds appears midday into the afternoon. In addition, we expect dew points to be in the upper 50s which means for the first time in a while it feels less humid.

This is all good news for your outdoor activities Saturday and Saturday night, including the Shania Twain show at the Amphitheatre Saturday night!

Next, we watch a wave of low pressure moving up along a stalled front just to the south and east of CNY on Sunday. This storm system produces some rain and a few storms across the region to round out the weekend. At this point it looks like the heaviest rain will fall to our east in Eastern New York into New England. Still, it looks like there is some wet weather in store for the upcoming Boilermaker in Utica Sunday morning. Highs may drop back into the 70s Sunday depending on how much cloud cover and rain we actually see.

Warming again next week

In the wake of Sunday’s system, Central New York begins to dry out. We think there is enough lingering moisture Monday for a few showers or storms to develop in the afternoon. Outside that threat, expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday is a nice day with high pressure firmly in control of Central New York’s weather. It looks like we are in store for plenty of sunshine and the temperatures is creeping up again into the mid 80s.

It is warmer still for Wednesday but there is an approaching cold front lurking to the north. It might be close enough to spark a late day shower or storm. Temperatures in the upper 80s will certainly help fuel the storm threat even if they are scattered in nature.

Stay tuned for updates.