Can we get through the first weekend of February without a storm?

Weather
The last couple of weekends have been quite active in the weather across CNY. Can we escape with a quiet weekend, which is especially important with the SU/Duke game Saturday night and Super Bowl Sunday?

Good news, the latest information is suggesting no weekend storm for CNY.

A storm is forecast to form along the northeast US coast this weekend, but as of Monday, it looks as though this system will pass harmlessly out to sea. This will spare our area any significant snow or rain.

Right now, Saturday looks to be a mainly quiet day, but some snow showers from a smaller system will probably impact CNY with limited accumulations possible for Super Bowl Sunday.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team throughout the week for updates on the weekend weather.

